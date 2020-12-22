To date in December, there have been 795 new positive cases of COVID-19. From Dec. 16-22, these zip codes have seen new confirmed positive cases:

  • Blossburg (16912) — 7
  • Covington (16917) — 8
  • Elkland (16920) — 7
  • Gaines (16921) — 0
  • Knoxville (16928) — 6
  • Lawrenceville (16929) — 10
  • Liberty (16930) — 6
  • Mainesburg (16932) — 4
  • Mansfield (16933) — 20
  • Middlebury Center (16935) — 4
  • Millerton (16936) — 9
  • Morris (16938) — 4
  • Morris Run (16939) — 2
  • Nelson (16940) — 0
  • Osceola (16942) — 2
  • Sabinsville (16943) — 0
  • Tioga (16946) — 14
  • Wellsboro (16901) — 72
  • Westfield (16950) — 7
  • Roaring Branch (17765) — 6

There have been 188 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past week, 523 in the past 14 days. Since March, there have been a total of 1,792 cases and 47 deaths. The county’s transmission rate is classified as “Substantial” at 15%.

