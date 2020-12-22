To date in December, there have been 795 new positive cases of COVID-19. From Dec. 16-22, these zip codes have seen new confirmed positive cases:
- Blossburg (16912) — 7
- Covington (16917) — 8
- Elkland (16920) — 7
- Gaines (16921) — 0
- Knoxville (16928) — 6
- Lawrenceville (16929) — 10
- Liberty (16930) — 6
- Mainesburg (16932) — 4
- Mansfield (16933) — 20
- Middlebury Center (16935) — 4
- Millerton (16936) — 9
- Morris (16938) — 4
- Morris Run (16939) — 2
- Nelson (16940) — 0
- Osceola (16942) — 2
- Sabinsville (16943) — 0
- Tioga (16946) — 14
- Wellsboro (16901) — 72
- Westfield (16950) — 7
- Roaring Branch (17765) — 6
There have been 188 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past week, 523 in the past 14 days. Since March, there have been a total of 1,792 cases and 47 deaths. The county’s transmission rate is classified as “Substantial” at 15%.