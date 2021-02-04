This week, Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director of infectious diseases, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, provides answers to questions about how the COVID vaccine works and the difference between the two available:
How does the COVID-19 vaccine actually work?
Both the major vaccines available right now — Pfizer and Moderna — are mRNA vaccines that require two doses.
Both vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines that contain genetic instructions, called mRNA, for making the spike protein. This protein is a molecule found on the outside of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. One way your body’s immune system recognizes the coronavirus as an intruder is by this spike protein.
Once the vaccine is in the body, cells pick up the mRNA and follow the instructions to make spike proteins. Then the cell displays the spike protein on its outer surface similar to the way a coronavirus does. Because these spike proteins are still only a piece of the whole coronavirus, they cannot harm the body on their own.
When the immune system sees the spike protein, it recognizes it as an intruder and begins building antibodies against it. Antibodies are customized proteins that help the immune system attack any virus carrying that spike protein.
The immune system then stores these antibodies, which can fight the real virus too. The immune system also remembers how to make more of these antibodies if necessary.
The vaccine does not affect your cells’ DNA in any way, and the immune system does not attack your own cells. It will only attack a coronavirus that enters the body and has that spike protein.
Does getting the vaccine make a person immune to COVID?
Both the vaccines have high effectiveness based on clinical trials in tens of thousands of people of different races and ethnicities. The Pfizer vaccine protects 95% of people who receive it from COVID-19 disease. The Moderna vaccines protects 94% of people who receive it from COVID-19 disease.
Both vaccines also protect against severe disease in the small number of people who still develop COVID-19 after vaccination. None of the people who received either vaccine during clinical trials needed hospitalization.
How do the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines differ?
The Pfizer vaccine can be administered to anyone age 16 and older while only adults age 18 and older can receive the Moderna vaccine. Both companies are currently testing the vaccine in youth aged 12 and older.
Both vaccines require two doses, but the time between doses is different. People receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is at least 21 days after the first dose. The time between Moderna doses is at least 28 days.
Both vaccines require specialized cold storage, but the Pfizer vaccine has much colder temperature requirements. The Pfizer vaccine requires -94º F (-75º C) for shipping and storage, much colder than typical freezers at doctors’ offices and pharmacies. After it thaws, the Pfizer vaccine remains good for five days in a normal refrigerator.
The Moderna vaccine requires -4º F (-20º C) for shipping and storage, similar to a typical home freezer. Once opened, the Moderna vaccine remains good at refrigerator temperature for 30 days and at room temperature for 12 hours.
Which vaccine is available in Tioga and Potter counties? Do people have a choice between them?
UPMC in the Susquehanna Region is using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. UPMC’s staff clinics are using Pfizer, and both Moderna and Pfizer are given in the non-UPMC health care vaccination clinics, dependent on availability and supply
At this time, UPMC is only vaccinating UPMC staff and non-UPMC health care providers. For the most up-to-date information on vaccines at UPMC, visit UPMC.com/COVIDVaccine.
Many readers still have questions about the COVID-19 virus and vaccines. This newspaper is reaching out to area experts to get answers. Send in questions you’d like to see answered in the paper to kellys@tiogapublishing.com.