This week, Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director of infectious diseases, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, provided answers to questions about the efficacy of both COVID vaccines and herd immunity:
How effective are the two vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna?
Both vaccines have high effectiveness based on clinical trials in tens of thousands of people of different races and ethnicities. The Pfizer vaccine protects 95% of people who receive it from COVID-19 disease. The Moderna vaccines protects 94% of people who receive it from COVID-19 disease.
It is also not yet known whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the coronavirus to other people.
What about the percentage the vaccine might not work for?
Both vaccines still protect against severe disease in the small number of people who develop COVID-19 after vaccination. None of the people who received either vaccine during clinical trials needed hospitalization.
What percentage of the population would need to be vaccinated to make a difference? What if that percentage isn't achieved?
Herd immunity occurs when a significant amount of a community’s population becomes immune to a disease. When herd immunity is achieved, it becomes more difficult for a disease to spread from person to person.
The percentage of the population that needs to be immune for herd immunity to be achieved varies depending on the disease. With diseases that spread easily, a higher percentage of people need to be immune to reach herd immunity.
Anywhere between 70% and 90% of the population needs to be immune to a disease for herd immunity to be achieved, according to a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Vaccines are the most common way to reach herd immunity, although it also can be achieved through prior illness in a community.
In simple terms, herd immunity protects everyone. Achieving herd immunity means diseases can’t spread easily, making it more difficult for people to become sick.
Herd immunity through vaccination has helped make diseases like measles, polio, mumps, and chickenpox rare in the United States.
Herd immunity also can protect people who may not be able to get vaccinated. Groups like older adults, people with weakened immune systems and people who are allergic to some vaccine ingredients may not be able to get vaccinated — or a vaccine may not have as strong an effect for them. If enough people in the community get vaccinated, it can protect vulnerable people from disease.
Do people still need to wear masks and social distance after being vaccinated?
You should continue to follow CDC public health recommendations after receiving both the first dose and second dose of the vaccine. Those recommendations include:
- Wearing a face mask over your nose and mouth when around people who are not from your household, especially in public
- Avoiding large gatherings or crowds
- Avoiding poorly ventilated places
- Maintaining at least six feet of social distance from others
- Following hand hygiene
Are there any myths you'd like to dispel about the vaccine?
