The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, in partnership with Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties, will launch a new grant opportunity for the hospitality and tourism industry with the acceptance of applications beginning Monday, March 15.
The COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, known as CHIRP, will be available to assist local hospitality and tourism industries that have been severely and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Applications will be accepted from March 15 through April 15. Businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as funds are limited. The North Central Website, www.ncentral.com, will provide a link to each participating county’s application. Each county will provide access to the application and guidelines.
Businesses must fall within the eligible industry codes which include Accommodations subsector NACIS code 721 or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector 722. www.nacis.com/search.
Applicants for funds under CHIRP must meet the following eligibly criteria:
- Business is for-profit and not publicly traded
- Applicant entity has maximum tangible net worth of $15,000,000 or less
- Have fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees
- Been in operation as of February 15, 2020, remains in operation and does not intend to permanently cease operations within one year of the application date
- COVID-19 has negatively impacted the business, making the grant necessary to support ongoing operations
- Has a reduction in gross receipts of at least 25% during 2020 compared to the same quarter of 2019
- Business is located and operates in Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean or Potter counties
Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID relief funds that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declaration by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020, or had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.