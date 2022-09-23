The Laurel Health Centers will host a community COVID-19 rapid test event Thursday, Sept. 29 from 9–11 a.m. in the Wellsboro Weis Markets parking lot, located at 111798 Route 6 in Wellsboro.
The event is public, and all are welcome to attend; pre-registration is encouraged. To register, call 570-724-1010 or 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select an LHC location from the menu.
COVID-19 is still spreading throughout the region. The best way to reduce your likelihood of severe illness is to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Laurel Health's medical professionals strongly advise that everyone eligible be vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
The vaccines are safe, effective, and no cost. Everyone aged six months and up is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are available at Laurel Pediatrics and all Laurel Health Center locations throughout Tioga and Bradford counties, including booster shots and pediatric vaccine. Laurel Health provides Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for those 18 and up, the Pfizer vaccine dosage approved for those aged 12–17, and the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those aged six months–11.
Patients who received their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series more than six months ago or their J&J shot more than two months ago are advised to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to bolster and extend vaccine protection.
For more information about Laurel Health's community testing events or to schedule a vaccine, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) or visit laurelhc.org.