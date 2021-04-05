UPMC Cole will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CARP Park in Coudersport.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered for individuals who qualify in Groups 1A and 1B. Individuals who would like to receive the vaccine will need to wear a mask, bring their driver's license or state issued ID, and be prepared to be monitored for 15 minutes after the administration of the vaccine.
Second dose appointments will be scheduled for individuals prior to leaving the clinic.
For more information on UPMC’s community vaccination clinics, visit vaccine.upmc.com.