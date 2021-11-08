UPMC is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 and older at community vaccination clinics as well as in primary care and pediatric provider offices. Vaccinations are available by appointment only.
UPMC’s next community vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Hope Enterprises, 2401 Reach Road, Williamsport. Appointments for children are available and start at 5 p.m.
Parents can schedule an appointment by calling their primary care or pediatric provider office, visiting Vaccine.UPMC.com, or calling 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.