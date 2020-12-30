ULYSSES — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new “limited time” COVID-19 mitigation orders through Jan. 4 on Dec. 12 which, among other things, prohibit all in-person indoor dining at businesses in the retail food services industry.
Owners of The Corner Cafe, located at 501 Main Street, Ulysses, have decided to reopen to full service, indoor dining despite that.
Sandra and Clayton West have owned The Corner Cafe for six and a half years. Business was good prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandra West said, but that changed when COVID-19 mitigation efforts blanketed Pennsylvania, and all restaurants and bars were ordered to close dine-in facilities on March 17. This particular guidance remained in effect until mid-Summer.
West said they tried to do take-out orders, but had very low sales.
“A lot of people were petrified, they didn’t know very much about COVID-19. So a lot of people were worried about coming out at all. … I would say 80% of our clientele is elderly, so they were fearful of coming out,” West said.
Fridays were their busiest days, she said. Still, she had to lay off all of her employees. Then when they could be open, they started closing early on Sundays and remaining closed on Mondays because it was hard to get employees.
With the new mitigation efforts through Jan. 4, she said they were going to try strictly take-out orders again, but ultimately decided it wouldn’t be enough to be worth staying open for any amount of time.
The owners made the call after Christmas to go against the current mitigation efforts and reopen to full indoor dining. People know they’re risking their health and risking getting COVID-19 by going out, she said.
“If they’re willing to take a chance, we’re willing to take a chance with them,” West said. Gloving will be required at the salad bar and masks will be worn by the staff when they’re in the public area. Tables, bathrooms, doors and high-touch areas are cleaned constantly with a bleach agent.
West said she is a little concerned about being fined.
“If they give me a warning, I’m going to close up … we can’t afford a fine,” she said. If they are fined though, she said she would fight it in court.
“Unless they went in and completely shut down every single restaurant, bar within the entire state of Pennsylvania, they cannot just shut down certain ones, they have to shut them all down, and Dollar Generals and the Walmarts. There’s a worse chance of getting COVID-19 at a Walmart than there is sitting in my restaurant,” West said.
She said she feels bad for the bar industry as well, but could understand why the bars should be closed because “there’s a lot of hugging and kissing; at the end of the night, everybody loves one another.”
West wants the community to know they are trying their best to keep everyone healthy.
“We just do what we have to do. We have to be able to survive, too. It’s not like we can go to the unemployment line like the rest of the world,” she said.
If the current mitigation efforts are extended, or if there is another blanket shutdown, West said there’s no worry that The Corner Cafe will have to close up for good.
“I think that we will be fine. I have money put back, we did get some grant money. It’s going to take us a little bit longer to retire, but we’re going to be fine,” West said.