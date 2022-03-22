A headline in the Feb. 24 newspaper was incorrect. Lewis Nagy was not found guilty of felony charges; he was found guilty of two misdemeanor charges, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. Furthermore, a jury found Nagy not guilty of criminal homicide; two felony counts, criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault; four misdemeanor counts of simple assault; and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.
