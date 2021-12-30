Eight 55-gallon drums labeled “liquid toxic waste” at the intersection of Cherry and South West streets in Coudersport has been determined to contain only soil and water samples taken from the test wells for the future Tractor Supply store. The labels on the drums can be disregarded.
On Thursday Dec. 6, Coudersport Police Chief Curt McClain said, “There is nothing here that will affect the community. It’s not toxic waste and there’s no radioactive sludge from North Korea or anything like that.”
The samples in the drums must be tested by the Department of Environmental Protection before building can start on the Tractor Supply.
John Wright, director of the Potter County Housing Authority, is working with the DEP and Tractor Supply and their environmental consultants to complete the testing.
The containers will stay on site for approximately the next three weeks to allow the samples of soil and groundwater to settle. They will then be removed.
Additional information will be provided in the Jan. 6 edition of the Leader.