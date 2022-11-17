The Coudersport boys finished their regular season undefeated having wins against Elk County Catholic and Ridgway as well as multiple wins against Smethport, Otto Eldred, Northern Potter, and Oswayo Valley.
The boys team repeated as North Tier League Champions winning the NTL meet at Otto Eldred on Oct. 18. At the NTL championship the Coudy boys recorded six runners in top spots.
Kevin Sherry took first, Noah Gabreski took third, Brandon Crosby came in fourth, Carl Bryant placed fifth and Parker Sherry finished in sixth. The team went on to finish seventh at the DIX Championships which were held in Ridgway on Oct. 29.
Of Coudy’s 10 total runners in the program, nine of them finished in the top 10 at the North Tier League Championships to bring home medals.
Five varsity boys, two varsity girls and two junior high boys brought back NTL Championship medals to finish out their season.
“Every one of our runners made great improvements this year and should be very proud of how far they have come. Compared to the district championships last year, everyone has improved so much.
“Noah Gabreski improved by 28 seconds, Carl Bryant by 46 seconds, Kevin Sherry by 1 minute and 21 seconds, Brandon Crosby by 1 minute and 48 seconds, and Emma Chambers by 2 minutes and 54 seconds,” said head coach John Sherry.
“To me that is a testament to how hard each of these kids worked throughout the season. They stayed positive, worked together, and constantly strive to improve. We will miss our senior runners and wish them luck.
The team has only one senior runner this year. Emma Chambers has run for Coudy’s XC team all trhoughout her high school career.
“At the same time, we also look forward to see what this group makes of themselves in the year and years to come. If they continue to work hard they have the potential to do even greater things.”
First year runner Savannah Gill also had a very good season which was highlighted by her fourth place finish at the North Tier League Championship and her 25th place finish at the District IX Championship race.
All three of Coudersport’s junior high boys had a great season full of improvement.
An up-and-coming runner for next year is Bryce Manns, who medaled at the Bradford Invitational, the North Tier League Championship and at Northwestern PA Middle School Championship where he finished in seventh place overall.