MANSFIELD — The borough council here redid its vote to remove a police officer during its regular meeting Wednesday, April 14, after discovering it did not vote correctly during its special meeting the week prior.
Before a vote can be taken on a matter, a council member must make a motion, and another council member has to second it.
During the special meeting, the council members all voted to remove officer Brian Gossert after videos surfaced in which he said the Confederate flag is not a racist symbol, that people should move on from slavery and questions why the LGBTQ+ flag should be flown.
Gossert allegedly live streamed the videos while he was on duty in his patrol car. He also appears to arrest someone, whose face can be seen, during one of the streams.
Though all of the members voted to remove him, no one made a motion or a second after the resolution was read aloud.
During the April 14 meeting, councilman Will Schlosser made the motion, seconded by council vice president Rob Fitzgerald, to adopt the resolution to remove Gossert. All voted in favor.