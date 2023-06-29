Here is a list of Big Trees found in Potter County. The list includes the common name followed by the height and spread in feet, circumference in inches, points, address and the tree’s rank in the state for that species.
- Red Oak, 80 ft., 100 ft., 206 in., 311 pts. , Hemlock Springs Center, 72 Mitchell Tree Hollow Lane, Austin
- Eastern White Pine, 128 ft., 60 ft., 149 in., 292 pts., Susquehannock State Forest, #10
- Red Maple, 114 ft., 75 ft., 153 in., 286 pts., Assembly Park, PO Box 156, Shinglehouse, #5
- Norway Spruce, 132 ft., 53 ft., 140 in. 285 pts., 202 Mill Street, Coudersport, #2
- Sugar Maple, 99 ft., 70 ft., 162 in., 278 pts., 1077 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, #4
- Yellow Birch, 72 ft., 72 ft., 159 in., 249 pts., Assembly Park, Shinglehouse, #1
- Downy Serviceberry, 91 ft., 40 ft., 66 in., 167 pts., Cole Memorial Forest on south facing slope above conifers, #1
- Common Witch Hazel, 36 ft., 23 ft., 21 in., 63 pts., Susquehannock State Forest, #2