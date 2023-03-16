During Raise the Region, an online fundraiser held March 8-9, Tioga County non-profits raised $78,099 from 920 donors.

The 37 benefitting organizations and the monies raised are:

  • Blossburg Memorial Library — $5,585
  • Cause4paws Tioga — $425
  • CONCERN Professional Services — $150
  • Deane Center for the Performing Arts — $23,95
  • Diapers for Darlings — $475
  • Elkland Area Community Library — $1,300
  • Endless Mountain Music Festival — $1,201
  • Grandsavers are Lifesavers — $425
  • Hamilton-Gibson Productions — $6,328
  • Harbor Counseling — $3,865
  • HAVEN of Tioga County — $725
  • Heart of Tioga — $1,225
  • Hobo’s Home Inc. — $915
  • Humble Bumble Project, Inc. — $1,100
  • I’mPACT — I’m Protecting Against Childhood Trauma — $1,305
  • Knoxville Public Library — $1,740
  • Laurel Mountain K9 Search & Rescue — $645
  • Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation — Save the Gate House — $5,332
  • Mansfield Free Public Library — $1,000
  • Martha Lloyd School Inc. — $500
  • North Central Pennsylvania Unmanned Emergency Services — $175
  • Partners In Progress, Inc. — $3,363
  • Rewritten of Tioga County — $1,475
  • Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries — $3,300
  • The Coolidge Foundation — $1,050
  • The Green Free Library — $3,160
  • The History Center on Main Street — $1,050
  • The Wellsboro Riding Club — $525
  • This is My Quest, Inc. — $2,450
  • Three Springs Ministries, Inc. — $7,375
  • Tioga County Agricultural Association — $4,450
  • Tioga County Cat Project — $1,815
  • Tioga County Homeless Initiative — $5,275
  • Wellsboro Area Youth Soccer — $600
  • Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — $275
  • Wellsboro Shared Homes Inc. — $4,125
  • Westfield Area Historical Society — $1,000

In addition, several local organizations won special prices including:

  • Deane Center for the Performing Arts — $1,000 UPMC 100 Reasons to Give Prize
  • Green Free Library — $1,000, First Citizens Community Bank Social Media Prize
  • Knoxville Public Library — $1,000 First Citizens Community Bank 10-4 Challenge
  • Minute Match for gifts of $100 made at 7:16 p.m. — Harbor Counseling, Haven of Tioga County, Partners In Progress Inc., The Green Free Library, Wellsboro Shared Homes Inc.
  • Cause 4 Paws — $1,000 First Citizens Community Bank’s Tioga County Prize
  • Three Springs Ministry — $1,000 First Citizens Community Bank’s Welcome to Tioga County

Tags