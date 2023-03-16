During Raise the Region, an online fundraiser held March 8-9, Tioga County non-profits raised $78,099 from 920 donors.
The 37 benefitting organizations and the monies raised are:
- Blossburg Memorial Library — $5,585
- Cause4paws Tioga — $425
- CONCERN Professional Services — $150
- Deane Center for the Performing Arts — $23,95
- Diapers for Darlings — $475
- Elkland Area Community Library — $1,300
- Endless Mountain Music Festival — $1,201
- Grandsavers are Lifesavers — $425
- Hamilton-Gibson Productions — $6,328
- Harbor Counseling — $3,865
- HAVEN of Tioga County — $725
- Heart of Tioga — $1,225
- Hobo’s Home Inc. — $915
- Humble Bumble Project, Inc. — $1,100
- I’mPACT — I’m Protecting Against Childhood Trauma — $1,305
- Knoxville Public Library — $1,740
- Laurel Mountain K9 Search & Rescue — $645
- Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation — Save the Gate House — $5,332
- Mansfield Free Public Library — $1,000
- Martha Lloyd School Inc. — $500
- North Central Pennsylvania Unmanned Emergency Services — $175
- Partners In Progress, Inc. — $3,363
- Rewritten of Tioga County — $1,475
- Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries — $3,300
- The Coolidge Foundation — $1,050
- The Green Free Library — $3,160
- The History Center on Main Street — $1,050
- The Wellsboro Riding Club — $525
- This is My Quest, Inc. — $2,450
- Three Springs Ministries, Inc. — $7,375
- Tioga County Agricultural Association — $4,450
- Tioga County Cat Project — $1,815
- Tioga County Homeless Initiative — $5,275
- Wellsboro Area Youth Soccer — $600
- Wellsboro Area Food Pantry — $275
- Wellsboro Shared Homes Inc. — $4,125
- Westfield Area Historical Society — $1,000
In addition, several local organizations won special prices including:
- Deane Center for the Performing Arts — $1,000 UPMC 100 Reasons to Give Prize
- Green Free Library — $1,000, First Citizens Community Bank Social Media Prize
- Knoxville Public Library — $1,000 First Citizens Community Bank 10-4 Challenge
- Minute Match for gifts of $100 made at 7:16 p.m. — Harbor Counseling, Haven of Tioga County, Partners In Progress Inc., The Green Free Library, Wellsboro Shared Homes Inc.
- Cause 4 Paws — $1,000 First Citizens Community Bank’s Tioga County Prize
- Three Springs Ministry — $1,000 First Citizens Community Bank’s Welcome to Tioga County