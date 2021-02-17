POTTER COUNTY -- Moving forward with plans for God’s Country Village and Farmer’s Market, the county will hold a logo design contest and conduct a survey for public comment on the plan.
Modeled after Tionesta Market Village, a semi-permanent “village” of short-term rental spaces is planned for the corner of Second and North East Streets, Coudersport, where people can rent open-backed buildings and sell their goods and crafts from. The county plans for it to work in conjunction with the Potter County Farmers Market, which sets up in that area on Fridays between May-October.
The county is seeking residents to submit logos for God’s Country Village and Farmer’s Market. The logo should showcase Potter County’s heritage, Will Hunt, the county’s planning director said, showcasing the dark skies or natural beauty of Potter County, as an example.
The submissions should be original artwork done through any medium and should follow all copyright laws. Submissions will be accepted beginning Monday, Feb. 22 through a form on the Revitalize Potter County website, or it can be dropped off in person. The logo should not be on paper larger than 8.5x11. Submissions are due to Russell by April 16.
The logo designs will then be posted online and set up in person for voting. The design that gains the most votes will win and that logo will be used on the sign welcoming people to God’s Country Village and Farmer’s Market. The designer's name will also be displayed on a plaque.
The county received a $4,500 grant from the Pennsylvania Wilds Planning Team, which paid for a landscape architect/engineer to design a conceptual plan. A sketched plan is available on the Revitalize Potter County website. The county is now working to find funding to bring the project to life and use at little taxpayer dollars as possible.
The project has a rough estimated price tag of $100,000, though that is a generous estimate, Ellen Russell, the county’s community development director said.
In addition to the logo design contest, a short, four question survey will be available online, also at the Revitalize Potter County website. This will gather not only public comment on the plan, but seek information from individuals who would be interested in occupying a building.
The survey will also open Monday, Feb. 22 and will remain open until March 15. The survey will also be used as part of the county’s application for funding.
There are eight buildings shown in the conceptual design, but the county is looking to start with five solid buildings to get it off the ground, Russell said. But if the demand and funding are both there, starting with the full eight buildings would not be out of the question.
There will be a vendor cost and monthly rate for vendors, but that has not been established yet. It will help cover operation costs and is not something the county will benefit from.
For more information, visit www.pottercountypa.net and click the “Revitalize Potter County” icon at the top of the page, or contact Ellen Russell at 814-274-8290, ext. 209, or at erussell@pottercountypa.net, or Will Hunt at 814-274-8290, ext. 229, or at whunt@pottercountypa.net.