POTTER COUNTY — County commissioners continue to seek volunteers to serve on numerous county advisory boards.
“We’re continuing to try to shake the bushes to make people aware of their opportunities to serve,” Commissioner Paul Heimel said during the Dec. 17 meeting.
Commissioners reappointed Angela Milford and Isaac Musser to the Potter County human services (alcohol, tobacco and other drugs) advisory board.
Heimel said the county is seeking applicants for not only this board, but other advisory boards for the county.
“This is a very significant group because it advises the court supervisors, our human services agencies, on how to deal with people that have alcohol addiction or drug addiction, tobacco included … and they’ve also looked into gambling disorders in the past.”
Monica Williams’ resignation from the same board was approved; Commissioner Barry Hayman said this was the end of her six-year term.
Those wishing to be considered for appointment should contact Danielle Gietler, executive secretary to the Potter County Commissioners, at 814-274-8290, ext. 207 or pcexecsec@pottercountypa.net.
Commissioners approved a contract with John Thomas, Esquire and Rebecca Creek for co-conflict counsel for Potter County for 2021 at an annual salary of $35,000. The conflict counsel takes on cases that the public defender can’t due to a conflict of interest, a heavy caseload or other reasons, Heimel said.
Several training requests were approved for 11 different county employees. Commissioner Nancy Grupp said they were all virtual and only one training had a registration fee.