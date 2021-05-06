WESTFIELD — Senior standout track and field and cross country athlete Seth Neal won’t be traveling far to compete on the next level as on Tuesday, May 4 he signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career at Mansfield University next season.
“They’ve been looking at me since around eighth grade,” Neal said of his decision to attend MU. “I’ve always loved the school. When it came to making a decision, I knew I was going to go to Mansfield and it was easy. He is a great coach and I am excited to work with them.”
Neal has had an impressive career for the CV cross country team as well as the Williamson track and field team and has been one of the top runners in the Northern Tier League over his past four seasons.
In his senior year, he was the fifth-best runner in the league running a time of 17 minutes and 16 seconds and for his performance was named the Boys Track and Field Runner of the Year.
During his current track season, Neal has been a key part of the Williamson boys team having an undefeated record up to this point and being one of the best teams in the entire NTL.
Neal will get the rare opportunity to continue his athletic career in the same county he competed in during high school, and proximity was a major factor in his decision.
“It was close,” Neal said. “It’s a D-2 school and the closest D-2 school we have right here so it made it a really good decision for me and also for my degree.”
Neal plans to major in communications with a dual major in sports information and digital media design while attending MU.
As an avid competitor, Neal plans to continue to improve over the summer to prepare himself to compete at the next level and is known by coaches and teammates as a runner who strives for excellence in his craft.
Looking back at his career with CV and Williamson, some of his fondest memories will be those where he competed with the best the NTL had to offer.
“Any race with those Wyalusing boys was always great,” Neal said. “And all of the crazy moments we’ve had during track season have been cool. And that goes out to my coaches Mrs. Knaus and Aaron Wooster.”
With the track season still in full swing, Neal has his eyes set on improving in any way possible and plans to be able to come in and make an immediate impact for the MU team.
“I always study up on my competition,” Neal said. “What the times are and stuff like that. But I’m going to focus more on my eating and drinking, and I’m planning on just doing what I’ve been doing here and just having a coach who will help me execute at the college level.”
He also has set himself some hefty goals heading into the next stage of his career and has pointed to being able to compete at the top level in his freshman year and working himself up to a captain position by his junior and senior season.