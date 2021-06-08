Listed here are the Dance Rush performers and titles won during the 2020 season:
Hard Knock Life – An open routine with buckets, rags and homemade outfits. Dancers Maci Cook, 6, Alexis Dunning, 8, Alayna Richards, 8, Peyton Sherman, 9, Mikka Harman, 6,Sarah Schea, 9,Kaydence Pierce, 9, Felicity Pierce, 8, Harper Bourret, 8. Director: Judi Kennedy. Awards: 1st overall high score High Silver, petite small group, judge’s choice, Platinum 2nd petite small group, high gold in petite small group.
½ Step — Hip hop trio. Dancers: Faith Raymond, 13, Aaliyah Richards, 13, Mazie Johnson, 12. Director: Madi Cutting. Awards: high silver, high gold, and high gold.
Muddy Waters — Slick modern routine. Dancers: Valerie Giantisco, 15, Katie Mossman, 15, Faith Raymond, 13, Payge Cahser, 13, Lily Cuneo, 16. Director: Judi Kennedy. Awards: a gold in teen modern group, Platinum 1st in junior small group, and platinum in teen small group with an overall high score, 1st in the overalls. Qualified for nationals.
Blinding Lights — Smooth jazz junior small group. Dancers: Mazie Johnson, 12, Faith Raymond, 13, Rowan Butters ,12, Payge Casher, 13, Kaydence Pierce, 9. Director: Anjela Nowakowski. Awards: high silver, platinum 3rd in junior small group, high gold.
Cann’t Stop the Beat — Musical theater. Dancers: Valerie Giantisco, 15, Lily Cuneo, 15, Katie Mossman, 15, Payge Casher, 13, Faith Raymond, 13, Mazie Johnson, 12, Rowan Butters, 12. Director: Judi Kennedy. Awards: gold, Platinum 2nd in teen small group, high gold, judge’s choice.
Sour Patch Kids — Hard hitting hip hop.Dancers: Alayna Richards, 8, Alexis Dunning, 8, Harper Bourret, 8, Adelyn Frantz, 10, Kendall Robson, 9, Sarah Schea, 9. Director: Dianne Schwartz. Awards: overall high score in gold, platinum 4th junior small group, high gold.
Born Ready — Sister duo in character division. Dancers: Mazie Johnson, 12, Mikka Harman, 6. Director: Judi Kennedy. Awards: overall high score high silver, high gold 1st junior duo, high gold, costume award.
Sweet and Sour — Sassy duet. Dancers: Alayna Richards, 8, Alexis Dunnning, 8. Director: Diane Schwartz. Awards: overall high score in silver high gold, 1st petite duo, high gold.
Run Wild — Contemporary solo. Dancer: Faith Raymond, 13. Director: Anjela Nowakowski. Awards: high silver, high gold, 4th teen solo, high gold.
Dejavue — Hip hop solo. Dancer: Mazie Johnson, 12. Director: Diane Schwartz. Awards: gold, platinum, 1st junior solo, 3rd in overalls high gold.
Out Of Love a lyrical solo under the direction of Katrina Toth-penner and Payge Casher 13 received gold, high gold and 4th jr solo, and high gold
Hit Me With Your Best Shot — Modern solo. Dancer: Rowan Butters, 12. Director: Anjela Nowakowski. Awards: Silver, platinum, 3rd junior solo, 8th overall, high gold.
Listen Before I Go — Lyrical routine. Dancer: Valerie Giantisco, 15. Director: Katrina Toth-Penner. Awards: gold and overall high score, platinum 2nd teen solo and 2nd overall, platinum, 1st in lyrical teen solo and 2nd overall, judges choice award of Dancer of the Year. Qualified for Nationals.
Leave the Light On — Contemporary solo. Dancer: Katie Mossman. Director: Katrina Toth-penner. Awards: gold, overall high score, director’s choice award, platinum, 1st teen solo, 1st overall, platinum, 1st in teen solo, 1st overall.