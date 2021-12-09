The former farm in Charleston Township has been dedicated to animal rescue/shelters since 1939, when Marion Simpson Siemens left the property to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA). The PSPCA opened its doors at the Wellsboro location in 1947.
ACS acquired the property from the PSPCA for $1 in 2013.
Contention ensued on social media followed the recent listing of the property, with some residents and nonprofits claiming the property’s deed states it must be used for animal welfare purposes.
“Nowhere does it mention the property having to be used for animals or services for Tioga County,” said Terri McKendry, executive director of Animal Care Sanctuary. “I can’t speak to where that started, but it’s absolutely not true.”
A copy of the deed dated Feb. 5, 2014 obtained by this newspaper does not specify a mandated use for the property. It’s not clear if the deed transferring the property from Siemens estate to the PSPCA does specify that use.
Siemens’ will takes up two drawers at the Tioga County Courthouse. According to Wellsboro Gazette archives, the will in part reads, “The residue of the estate to be paid to the Pennsylvania S.P.C.A.; requesting that they give all the attention possible to work in Tioga County.”
It’s not clear if that wording means the property must be used for animal welfare as long as it belonged to the PSPCA, or for any future owners as well.
This newspaper plans a follow-up to this story.