The Destroyers are excited to announce the signing of two Division I players.
Will Yarbo is from Mountain Brook, Ala., is a 6’3, 205-pound freshman left-handed hitting outfielder. Will was an All-State selection, an All-Over the Mountain selection, and was ranked the 5th best outfielder in Alabama by Perfect Game. Will was also selected for the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game.
“Will has exceptional speed, hits to all fields, and is a very athletic kid. He will be a great addition to our outfield and will be fun to watch offensively,” Said Destroyers Coach Brian Hill.
Zahan Meyer is from Mount Laurel, N.J., is a 5’8, 155-pound freshman middle infielder. Zahan earned three varsity letters and was selected SACSA All-Area honors. He was ranked a top 1,000 prospect in the nation by Perfect Game.
“Zahan has a great work ethic, he is solid defensively and has good pop in his bat. More signings will be announced soon. Stay tuned,” Hill said.