MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Destroyers baseball team utilized some impressive fielding for their two wins in the Saturday, July 16 double header against the Hornell Steamers.
The Destroyers won the first game by two at 9-7 and the second game by three at 8-5.
The Destroyers took an early lead in the first inning of the first game bringing home four runs for a 4-0 score.
The Steamers were quick to return the favor, driving home five runs in the top of the second.
The Destroyers were unwilling to lose their lead and drove in four more runs in the bottom of the second for an 8-5 score.
The third and fourth innings were a back and forth of no runs until the Destroyers ran in one final run in the bottom of the fourth inning for a score of 9-5.
The Steamers managed to bring in a single run in both the fifth and sixth inning with nothing in the seventh to end the first game as a win for the Mansfield Destroyers 9-7.
The second game began a half hour later with no runs in the first inning and Mansfield taking a two point lead in the bottom of the second, 2-0.
The Steamers fired back, running home two players in the top of the third. The fourth inning was a 1-1 addition to the score for both sides making it even 3’s heading into the fifth inning.
The Steamers were able to bring home one run while the Destroyers ran home two in the fifth, making it Mansfield’s lead 5-4.
The sixth inning is where the Destroyers drove home their lead, running in three players while keeping the Steamers from scoring any. In the seventh and final inning, the Steamers managed to bring home one run, but it wasn’t enough to steal a win.
With that, the Mansfield Destroyers added two more wins to their belt.
In their next contest, Mansfield hosted the Genesee Rapids on Tuesday, July 19 but were unable to keep their win-streak alive as they fell by a lopsided score of 20-7.
In the loss, Mansfield racked up seven runs on seven hits but were stifled by an eight-run third from the Rapids that tipped the game in their favor.
In the loss, Mansfield was led on offense by Grayson Saltzer who was the only Destroyer to record multiple hits.
He would finish the day 2-3 with an RBI.
Also with RBIs in the loss were Brotz, Houtz, Walters, Baez and Geaudreau with Baez, Brotz, Houtz and Walters all recording hits in the effort.
The Mansfield season is now in its final week, with games at home on Thursday, July 21 against Danville at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 23 against Hornell at 4:30 p.m.
They will finish off their regular season on the Sunday, July 24 when they travel to Danville for a 6 p.m. start.