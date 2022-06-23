Registration is closed for the free Digital Arts Camp for children ages 8 to 12 being held every day, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29. All seats are taken.
There are still seats available for the other camps, all being held at the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Registration will close on Friday, July 1.
The free Stop Action Animation Camp is for children ages 8 to 12. It is being held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29. This hands-on class mixes art, film, and computers.
The free Lego Maniacs Camp is for youngsters ages 6 to 8 and will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5. Working in teams of three, the young participants will plan, build and then film a stop motion animation using Lego mini figs and Lego brick sets. They will also build and program robots using the Lego Mindstorm system.
The free Zombie Film Camp is for children, ages 9 to 12. It will be on Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. The youngsters will learn how to frame a shot, act for the camera, structure a dramatic or comic scene, edit video, lay in sound effects, and even create a simple music score.
Only 15 youngsters can sign up for each camp but can choose to register for more than one. To register or for more information, call 570-724-6220 on or before July 1.