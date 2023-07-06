With the Major All-Star season nearing an end, the Wellsboro All-Stars used a 13-1 win over Southern Tioga to keep their undefeated season alive and push into the next round of the District 15 bracket.
The loss for Southern Tioga pushed them into the elimination bracket and still alive in the District 15 tournament.
With two area teams left in the hunt for the title, get more updates and scores in next week’s edition of the Wellsboro Gazette and Free Press-Courier.
Wellsboro 13, Southern Tioga 1
WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Majors All-Star baseball team kept their hopes of a District 15 Championship alive on Sunday, July 2 when they took down Southern Tioga 13-1 to move on to the next round.
The Wellsboro team kept their perfect All-Star season alive and scored early and often as they routed Southern Tioga to move to 4-0 on the year.
Wellsboro now has won all but one game by 10 or more runs. They currently have a run-differential of 69-13 and are the top team from the West Division.
They will take on Athens with a chance to move into the Championship series, with the Athens All-Stars also entering as the top seed in the Mid-East Division with a perfect record of 4-0 and a run-differential of 40-7.
For Southern Tioga, their season is still alive as they took on Troy at home on Wednesday, July 5 as they looked to keep their season alive.
Southern Tioga now sits with a record of 3-2, with both losses coming from Wellsboro.
In their previous matchup with Troy were able to squeak out a 1-0 victory.
With the win, they would move on in the elimination bracket and take on the winner of the Tunkhannock and Montrose game on Friday, July 7 at 6 p.m.
Other Scores:
6/30 — Tunkhannock 11, NEB 1
6/30 — RTL 12, Blue Ridge 11
6/30 — Troy 15, Alleg. Mountain 0
6/30 — Canton 1, Towanda 0
7/2 — Athens 6, Montrose 2
7/2 — Montrose 12, Tunkhannock 5
7/2 — Southern Tioga 1, Troy 0
7/2 Tunkhannock 10, RTL 3