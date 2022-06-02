Williamson standout athlete Everett Dominick has announced that he is continuing his athletic career at the next level on Thursday, May 26 as the senior signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Wells College this upcoming winter season.
“It’s kind of like my high school, not too many people and a nice community,” Dominick said of his decision. “The basketball program is also pretty good too.”
The small-town feel and sense of community was a large draw to Dominick in his decision and pointed out he’s not just another number in the program as one of the biggest parts of committing to Wells College.
“It’s just the community and like the smaller feel,” Dominick said. “I don’t like feeling like I’m just another number to a college and it’s going to feel like an actual family there.”
During his time at Williamson, the Warriors didn’t always rack up the wins, but the departing senior still has some memorable moments on the court that helped him to become the player he is today.
After transferring to Williamson his sophomore year, he was a two-year starter for the program and had some lasting memories with his friends, teammates, and coaches along the way.
“When we got second place at the Galeton Tournament, that was one of my best memories,” Dominick said. “But other than that, just hanging out with friends and playing some basketball was great.”
Now that his high school career has come to a close, Dominick is gearing up for the advanced level of competition in college and has been working to improve not only physically, but mentally as well.
“Mentally, I’m just trying to get into the state of mind that I’m going to need to play at the next level,” Dominick said. “I have to put a lot more work in, and am going to buy a jump rope. That was a big suggestion, and just working on my fundamentals and getting back to the basics.”
Dominick, who is coming off a season where he averaged 10 points, 7.3 rebounds, one assist, and one block per game, will be a strong addition to the program and expects to bring his winning mentality to the court and make an immediate impact.
“I’m expecting a little bit of time this year,” Dominick said. “I don’t know if I will be in the starting lineup, but I’ll crack the rotation.”
With a new challenge in front of him, Dominick is looking forward to a few key things, such as scoring his first basket in college and getting a chance to compete in a playoff setting, something he didn’t get the chance to do in his time in Williamson.
“I’m looking for a successful playoff career,” Dominick said of some of his goals in college. “Just to be able to contribute to the team and do everything. Assists, rebounds, points, steals, blocks, and anything they need, I can do it. I plan on bringing the hustle though, so I’m looking forward to being able to be put out there and do what I’m told and be able to contribute.”
He plans on bringing a winning mentality to the program, and his hustle and determination will be key parts of his contribution on the court.
“I’ve always had a winning mentality,” Dominick said. “And even when we were losing, I always thought we could get back into the game. So I think when the games are a bit closer in college, it’ll just feel like I’m more in it.”
On top of basketball, Dominick will be pursuing a major in business and attaining his MBA while also minoring in music while in college.
With a new journey on the horizon, Dominick still will always look back fondly at his time in the Warrior uniform and the bonds he made during his time in school and on the court.
“I really can just bring it back to having a great time here,” Dominick said. “We weren’t all that successful, but it was still fun playing with everyone here. And for the next chapter, I just can’t wait to improve my game and improve the record and everything, but it was a great time here.”