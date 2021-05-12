A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at the Wellsboro High School, 227 Nichols St., Wellsboro.
This drive-thru clinic will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. No appointment is needed and the vaccine is free. For more information about the vaccine, visit Vaccine.UPMC.com.
“Though you may be at low risk for the illness, those around you may not be so lucky. After a year of social distancing, it’s time to come together and get vaccinated so we can hug one another once again. Don’t miss your shot to safely celebrate graduations, summer holidays and family reunions,” a press release states.