To bring attention to the silent second epidemic of drug overdose deaths sweeping across the county and the nation, an Empty Chair Overdose Awareness Event will take place on the lawn in front of St. James Episcopal Church from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 26. It would have been Isaiah Compton’s 25th birthday.
White carnations will be provided by Special Occasions Florist. Families who have lost children to overdose will decorate a chair with a flower in memory of their loved one.
The public is invited to stop by for a flower, support, and socially distanced conversation about addiction and help.
Additional information can be found on the Facebook page, “No More Victims of Overdose in Tioga County,” by calling 570-404-3960 or email ccompton227@outlook.com.