Evan Bair of Wellsboro is one of two Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students who co-authored research that will be presented at the Vascular and Endovascular Surgical Society Conference in January in Aspen, Colo.
The students, Bair and Beau McCarver, are both members of the Class of 2024 and worked with co-authors, Gregory G. Salzler, MD, and Evan Ryer, MD, board-certified vascular surgeons at Geisinger on the research.
The research, “No Increased Mortality Risk with Paclitaxel-Coated Devices in Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease,” found that patients treated with paclitaxel-coated devices are not at an increased mortality risk, despite prior studies suggesting there was an increased mortality risk with paclitaxel-coated device use compared to bare-metal devices.
Devices coated in paclitaxel became commercially available in 2012 in the form of drug-eluting stents and subsequently in 2015 in the form of drug-eluting balloons. Immediately the devices showed increased efficacy for the treatment of peripheral artery disease in comparison to bare metal devices. However, in 2018 findings suggested an increased mortality risk for patients receiving paclitaxel-coated devices.
The students’ retrospective study compared the outcomes between 1965 patients treated with traditional angioplasty and patients receiving paclitaxel-coated devices and found “data suggests that paclitaxel-coated devices do not dispose the patient to an increased mortality risk when compared to conventional procedures.”
Bair and Salzler will travel to the VESS conference where Bair will present the research.
