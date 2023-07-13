So, how do you go about being a life-saving organ or tissue donor when the time comes?
Many people have the designation on their driver’s license. Additionally, organ and tissue transplant networks have registries for those who want to be donors. Representatives of the Gift of Life Donor Program, which covers the eastern half of Pennsylvania, including Tioga County, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, say that designation can be made at www.donors1.org.
Hershey Medical Center, where Jonathan Eshenour was taken following his 1997 bike accident, and Temple University Hospital, where Brett Bourdette received the life-saving heart transplant, are in the region served by the Gift of Life Donor Program.
But, making that designation is only one part of the equation. A key matter is to discuss your desire to be an organ or tissue donor with your loved ones in advance. They have a lot to think about at the time of a death and knowing a person’s wishes is a tremendous help.
“I truly feel blessed and content that my family and I have been able to meet and spend time with Brett Bourdette (who received our son Jonathan’s heart in 1997) and his family,” Cheryl Eshenour said. “Twenty-six years ago, what was Jonathan’s heart became the heart of another and continues to beat in Brett’s body. There can be no better testament to how the organ donor program works and impacts both donor families and recipients and their families. Share your life, my friends. In doing so, you have the ability to save another. There is no greater gift that you can give to another person.”
“Feel good that you might extend someone’s life, sight, or anything by organ donation,” a grateful Brett Bourdette said. “A lot of people need organ transplants and there are not a lot available.” Brett emphasized the importance of making your donation wishes known to family members, saying, “Ultimately, it is the family that decides. If they say ‘no’, it’s ‘no.’”
Asked what he would say to a family facing an enormous decision like his family did after his brother Jonathan’s accident, Matthew Eshenour said, “I’d imagine trying to keep emotion out of the decision-making process is next to impossible but if you drive into the ‘why’ behind the emotion, it could help in making your decision. To me, the emotion stems from obvious places—love, memories, enormity of loss, etc. In speaking specifically about donating organs, you have the opportunity to help others extend time to create more memories and push back on the potential enormity of loss.”
“Nationally, there are more than 100,000 people waiting for an organ transplant,” according to the Gift of Life Donor Program. “Every 10 minutes, another person is added to the list. You can help by registering as an organ donor.”