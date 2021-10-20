Christina Gill has created a Facebook page, Eye Fight for Eli, which details the family’s experiences as their son Eli was diagnosed with Coats’ disease and had an eye removed.
Eli’s disease was diagnosed when the family noticed a white/golden yellow glow over his right eye in photographs. Up to one in 80 children will exhibit that same glow.
The glow is an indicator of many childhood eye diseases including Coats’ disease, congenital cataracts, refractive error, retinal dysplasia and retinoblastoma. Early treatment provides the best possible results.
Identifying “the glow” is simple: take a photo of the child looking directly at the camera, using the flash with the red-eye correction turned off.
“Everyone turns on the red-eye correction in photos and now I think you should at least take one or a couple more photos with it off just to be sure,” she said.
More information can be found at the Know the Glow website, www.knowtheglow.org.
Christina hopes to start a foundation to help other families who have children with rare diseases that need to travel to get the care they need. The foundation would help with hotel rooms, gas, parking and related expenses.
“Eventually I would like to be able to pay it forward and help other families,” she said.
For more on the Gill family’s story, visit “Eye Fight for Eli” on Facebook.