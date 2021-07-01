The Tioga County Fair is hosting a variety of entertainment for folks of all ages, most of it free with the price of daily admission from Monday through Saturday, Aug.9-14.
The week kicks off with Magic Masters and musical performances all day throughout the week, while Monday night features the baked goods auction followed by fireworks. Tuesday is Senior Citizens Day, presenting a range of musical talents.
Big Tiny Young and Penny Eckman will be on stage performing. Big Tiny will be accompanied by the Young Sound Machine, an electronic and computerized devices designed by Tiny himself, as he sings three times daily all week outside. Eckman will present her Tribute to Patsy Cline show in the Main Building on Aug. 10 with two shows, 6:30 and 8:00 p.m.
Bluegrass music from the Greenwood Valley Boys will also be on Tuesday, outside at 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Classic country by the Cowanesque Valley Boys is Aug. 12, at 5 and 7 p.m. Also popular is the round and square dance presented by the McNett Country Band on Friday.
More music is on the schedule with the Bastian-Higgins Trio on Tuesday, performing gospel to country. More contemporary songs will be presented by Tyler Ruef on Friday with two shows, and Detour on Saturday with three shows.
Wednesday is Family Day with lots of participation events. Then everyone can cool down with the Taste of Tioga Sundae.
To round out the week, spectators can either watch or participate in the talent contest on Wednesday and the lumberjack competition on Saturday, but entry forms must be submitted ahead of time.
Of course there are the many livestock shows throughout the week. Visitors can tour the barns of horses, cattle, sheep, goats, swine, poultry and rabbits, or watch from the bleachers as the animals are exhibited in the show rings for prizes. It all culminates on Saturday at the Junior Livestock and Milk Auction.
Daily Pass is $7 per person, 36 inches and up and the price includes amusement rides. A weekly pass is $35 per person, but the price does not include rides.
The fairgrounds are in Whitneyville. For more information visit tiogacountyfair.com or call 570-537-3196 or 570-724-3196. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 570-376-4751 or 570-662-2069.