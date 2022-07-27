The Potter County Fair Association is working to establish the Raymond, Evan and Tristan Erway Memorial Scholarship.
When three young members of the Potter County Fair family lost their lives in a tragic fire earlier this year, the board of directors wanted to do something in their memory.
The board was approached by a 15-year-old 4-H/FFA member who asked about donating one of her lambsto a fund, and the idea for a scholarship grew from there.
The base funding of the scholarship will be provided from the sale of a lamb, pig, goat, meat pen of rabbits, feeder steer and registered dairy calf to be sold at the Junior Livestock Sale being held Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.
You can also donate at one of the drop-off containers during fair week or at the fair office. Donations can also be sent to Potter County Fair Association, c/o Marsha Prince, treasurer, 1151 Eleven Mile Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.