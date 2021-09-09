Dam Pow-Wow
The Austin Dam Memorial Park Association along with the Wolf Pack Pow-Wow Association will host the second annual Dam Pow-Wow on Sept. 25-26 at the Austin Dam Memorial Park on Route 872.
The event will include Native American drumming, dancing, food, arts, crafts, wood carvers and more.
Kandra Wind Dancer Brown; female head dancer, Adam Cougar Walks Gephardt; male head dancer, and Ethan River Fox Brown; junior male head dancer will perform throughout the afternoon. Gray Cloud Singers will be on the drum.
Gates open at 10 a.m. with a grand entry at noon. Those attending are to bring their own chairs. There is an admission fee. For more information call 570-550-1744. Proceeds will benefit the Austin Dam Memorial Park.
Chicken barbecue
The Austin United Methodist Church will hold a take out chicken barbecue on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Austin United Methodist Church on Turner Street beginning at 11 a.m. Dinners are $10 and halves are $8.
Fall Festival
The Austin Pride Committee will host the annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 on the town square beginning at noon. There will be food and craft vendors. Anyone wishing may set up a table. Music, open mic and kid’s games will be held. Bed races are pending.
Terrifying Trail
Austin Pride Committee announces the Terrifying Trail is set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Austin Dam Memorial Park. The terrifying trail will consist of a walk around a ghoulish dam loop and spooky movies projected onto the dam ruins. Refreshments are available for purchase.