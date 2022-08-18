It’s that time of year once again. School buses full of students make their way down the roads in the early afternoon and even on weekends as student athletes start their practices.
Most fall sports started practice Monday Aug. 15 including soccer, football, golf, volleyball, tennis and cross country.
Many teams are welcoming back players from the last few years, when the world of sports was forever changed by COVID-19. For some returning athletes, it’s been almost two years since they could hit the field with their teammates.
For others, the first real year of normalcy since the pandemic hit means the first chance to hit the ground running as varsity or junior varsity players, coming up from middle school or getting their first chance at finally trying out for a team sport.
Whether athletes are returning to don their old uniforms or practicing hard to earn a new one, the Northern Tier student athletes are raring and ready to begin their seasons.
As practices and scrimmages come underway, dates, times, and locations will be featured in the sidebar and results will be provided by coaches as the fall season progresses.
The first of these events was the NTL golf tee off in Waverly N.Y. Teams from all over the Northern Tier took to the green to show off their skills at 1 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 17.
Following that, both Wellsboro and North Penn-Liberty will be participating in boys soccer scrimmages Saturday Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.
The Wellsboro Hornets will travel to Williasmport and North Penn-Liberty will host Warrior Run at home.
In addition to soccer, volleyball and football are close to follow with matches kicking off the last week of August.