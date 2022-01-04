STONY FORK — A former Delmar Township supervisor quizzed his replacement on her activities while an employee of the township.
At the Jan. 3 reorganizational meeting, former supervisor Ken VanSant addressed three questions to newly-elected Supervisor Julie Sticklin.
Sticklin previously was employed as secretary of Delmar Township until spring 2021. She was elected supervisor this past November.
“You seemed concerned about honesty at the last meeting. How can that be when you (as secretary) made the township accrue late fees and shut off notices?” VanSant asked.
“Why did you use the township credit card to order township materials on your personal account? And why would you leave thousands of dollars of checks in a desk drawer without being recorded or deposited for several months?” VanSant continued.
A member of the public asked if these actions had cost the township money.
“Anytime we do anything that takes extra work, it costs money,” Supervisor Deven Martin said.
“It took four people the better part of three weeks to get it all straightened around,” said Supervisor Garry Clark.
Sticklin did not reply to VanSant’s questions.
“This is public information,” said Elizabeth Himmelburger. “We deserve an answer. If you’re going to remain silent you shouldn’t remain in that seat.”
Sticklin said that she did not have to answer questions during the public comment portion of the meeting.
In other business, Martin was appointed chairman of the supervisor’s board and Clark was appointed vice chair and Sticklin took a seat on the board.
The township will advertise for a certified public accountant/auditor in the near future.
“It’s been too long,” Martin said. “An audit should be done about every six years, and we can’t even remember when the last one was. The 2021 audit will be done.”
Julia Heath, secretary/treasurer and Levi Gardner, roadmaster, will remain in their positions with a pay increase of .50 per hour for each employee.
Mike Bowzer was appointed a seat on the Grand Canyon Airport Authority. Ken VanSant was also approved as chairman of the Airport Authority.
Clark is resigning from his part-time township position as an alternate on the plowing road crew. Martin will remain in his part-time position on the road crew.
In other reorganizational news, Bruce Cooper was appointed zoning official, Chris Lantz was appointed solicitor/legal counsel and Erb Inspection was appointed construction code inspector.
A member of the public asked why the township website was no longer in operation.
“Ken (VanSant) did that for free,” Martin said. “We could either pay him to do it, or we could hire someone else to do it, but for now it’s dark.”
Martin noted that the agenda for each month’s meeting will be available to the public even if the website is gone. It will be posted on the door of the township building the Friday before each meeting.
The public is reminded that meetings now occur once a month on the first Monday at 7 p.m.