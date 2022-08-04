The 11th annual Brayden’s Trail of Strength 10K begins Saturday, Aug 6.
Runners come out to support their cause of raising money and awareness for Brayden Blackwell who suffers from a rare condition known as Ring 18, a Chromosome 18 abnormality.
The race is set to begin Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.
The event will be held at 110 Confer Lane in Wellsboro and this year, a chicken barbecue will also be held in conjunction with the race. The barbecue provides a way of raising money for the cause even if you’re not a runner.
All proceeds from the fundraising benefit the Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society in honor of Brayden Blackwell.
For anyone who wishes to participate, contact Susan Blackwell at 570-787-3490 or www.braydenstrailofstrength.com.