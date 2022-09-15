The 14th Annual Ives Run Trail Challenge is Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township.

This rain or shine event is for those who want to compete and first-timers whose goal is to finish. The age categories are 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.

Between now and Tuesday, Sept. 20, male and female runners and walkers ages 13 to 70+ can register online to enter the Ives Run Trail Challenge at www.stepoutdoors.org. Those who do will be guaranteed a T-shirt and pay an $18 entry fee.

Those who register online after Sept. 20 will pay a $25 entry fee and not be guaranteed a T-shirt.

There is no entry fee for those 12 and under who register online or in-person. They will participate for free but must register and have a parent sign a waiver. On Saturday, Oct. 8, check-in and registration for the four-mile Trail Challenge will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Stephenhouse Pavilion.

Those 13 and older that register on Oct. 8 can pay the entry fee in cash or by check. Those 12 and under participate for free.

A bus provided by Benedict’s Bus Service will transport participants from the registration area to the Ives Run South Pavilion for the pre-race meeting at 9:45 a.m.

The Trail Challenge will start at 10 a.m. The four-mile course includes portions of the Lynn Keller, Stephenhouse and Archery Range trails and has varying terrain. Awards will be presented around 11 a.m. to the top overall male and female finishers and to the top three male and female finishers in each age category.

For more information, call 570-835-5281.