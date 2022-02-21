Coming off their best regular season in over a decade, third-year head coach Andrew Chalot and the Mansfield University baseball team are ready to raise the bar and get over the hump of earning a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) postseason berth for the first time since 2010.

The Mounties kick off the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Feb.19 when they travel to Glenville, W.V. to take on Glenville State College in a four-game, non-conference series. The Mounties will play a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-20 beginning at 1 and 3 p.m. The Mounties last played the Pioneers in 2019, defeating GVC, 3-2 to open the season.

“If you make the conference tournament, you have a chance to reach every other goal there is in Division II baseball,” Chalot said. “You give yourself a chance to go to the regional tournament. Once regional, then a chance for the World Series. We have the talent, but it may take a bit of time for it all to gel on the field, early in the season.”

In 2021, the Mounties (12-24, 11-21 PSAC East) notched their best season in the PSAC East since they won 13 games in 2010 and made an NCAA Regional. The Mounties doubled their conference win total from six in 2019, the last time they played a full season.

“We have the advantage this year of 12 games before the conference schedule begins that we didn’t have last year. We’ll use those games to get sharp. It’s not about wins and losses early, but getting better to put ourselves in the position to get a playoff spot.”

With a revamped roster of 41 athletes, the Mounties will look to blend 28 returners with 13 first-year players. The Mounties lost just two starters from their lineup and one pitcher from their starting rotation.

“We lost very little from last year,” Chalot added. “We have a lot of younger guys too that have stepped up. It’s going to be very challenging early in the season to figure out who is going to play because this is the deepest team we’ve had in a long time. We’re going to have some very good players to bring off the bench.

“We’ve got around 11 freshmen. I think some of the nerves will go away quickly because our guys are just going to be so excited to be outside and not have snow on the ground. They’ll forget some of that stuff and just go play baseball.”

Evan McAndrew '20 joins Chalot’s staff after being named an assistant coach in August 2021.

A four-year standout pitcher and team captain for the Mounties, McAndrew spent the previous two seasons (2020-21) as a volunteer assistant following his senior season and graduation from Mansfield. Coach Lou Condon also returns this season as a volunteer assistant after spending the previous two seasons with the program.

THE BREAKDOWN

INFIELD

Senior Assaf Lowengart returns to the Mountaineers after having the offseason of a lifetime, competing with Team Israel at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and European Championships. Lowengart appeared in multiple games with the club during their Olympic run, before coming on the scene as one of their top power bats during the European Championships. Lowengart was the leader in homeruns (four) and RBI (13) for the entire tournament.

In 2021, Lowengart started all 36 games in the infield, finishing the season batting .290 (31-for-107) with 22 runs, five doubles, 11 homers and 26 RBI. The Olympian notched a .645 slugging percentage, while ranking fifth in the PSAC for home runs and 16th in slugging percentage.

Sophomore Zachary Shertzer didn’t wait long to turn heads, kicking off his first collegiate season with a 1st-Team All-PSAC finish after leading the team in batting average (.344, 33-for-96) with 18 runs, ten doubles, three homers and 23 RBI. Shertzer ranked 16th in the PSAC for doubles and earned PSAC East Athlete of the Week after batting .462 (6-for-13) with two homers, eight RBI and four runs to lift MU to a pair of wins over Lock Haven University.

After taking a year off in 2021, senior Brady Mengel returns as the most experienced Mountaineer, having started all 140 games he has played in throughout his career. Mengel was off to his best start offensively during the shortened 2020 season, belting out 13 hits, including two doubles and a homer to drive in seven runs through 13 games. Mengel is a very strong defender with great range and quick hands from second base.

Returning stronger than ever from a season-ending injury last season, junior Brittain Shander is primed for a breakout season in 2022. Shander, who has been at the top of the Mountaineer batting order since his rookie season, is a career .271 hitter, with 60 hits, six doubles, a home run and 36 runs scored.

Senior Ben Osborne, who has been a key contributor to the Mountaineer lineup since joining the program from Herkimer Community College in 2019, returns for his third season. Osborne, who spent time hitting lead off last season, hit .339 (38-for-112) with 19 runs, six doubles and 14 RBI, all ranking near the top of the team.

Sophomore Marcus Nales transfers in from Northampton Community College, where he was a member of the 2021 NJCAA Division III All-Region Team and was also named Northhampton C.C. Athlete of the Year. Nales will start the season at shortstop and is expected to hit in the heart of the Mountaineer lineup.

Sophomore Dylan Mercedes has a smooth swing from the left side of the plate and has been challenged to play multiple positions on the field to work his way into the lineup. Mercedes made 13 starts as a freshman, finishing with a .283 batting average, belting out 13 hits, three doubles, one triple and one home run, while driving in 13 runs.

Freshman Jacob Houtz is a strong kid who will look to contribute right away on offense, competing at first base and in a designated hitter role. Houtz, who swings from the right side, is also a dominating presence on the mound as a left-hander and will be a key piece to the MU pitching staff.

Sophomores David Kilroy and Kurt Biesecker appeared in games at first base as a freshman in 2022 and will provide depth to the group.

Connor Michel returns for his second year with the program and will make his Mountaineer debut after taking a redshirt in 2021.

Freshman Jeffrey Coakley is an athletic infielder out of Woodrow Wilson High School and will provide depth up the middle and at the hot corner.

Coach’s Take: “Freedman will start, just depends on whether in center or left. Assaf or Marcus will also spend time in the outfield. Assaf will start the first game out there – he has some experience because he played there in the Olympics. You have Spray, Haas, Farina, Romano, and Bautista who have all started games. Then you have Gustafson, who has probably had the best year of anyone so far—he may end up starting our first game in the outfield. Ryan Scott, who’s a freshman, may be the fastest guy on our team. Gerber, strongest guy in the weight room as a freshman. Deadlifts over 500 pounds—it’s unreal. He’s got a lot of skill, absolute cannon from the outfield. Everyone will get a chance early on so things can be sorted out for conference play. We are very deep in the outfield.”

OUTFIELD

Juniors Alan Bautista and Zach Spray return for their third season and have remained consistent leaders through training and in the weight room. Spray started a career-high 23 games in 2021, finishing with 15 hits, a double and two homers to drive in 12 runs. Bautista has appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons and was a .300 hitter during the shortened 2020 season. The junior swing a strong bat from the right side and will fight to start in the corner outfield.

Senior Samuel Freedman is a transfer from NCAA DI Binghamton University and will be expected to be a key contributor as an everyday starter in the outfield. Freedman spent his first three collegiate seasons with Binghamton where he was a career .277 hitter with 39 hits, seven doubles, one homer, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Senior Jake Haas is another returner with significant experience and is coming off his best slugging season as a junior with the Mounties. Haas started 25 games in 2021, finishing with a double, triple and career-high two home runs, finishing with eight RBI.

Like Haas, junior Josh Farina was a consistent starter last season, finishing with his best slugging numbers from the left-side of the plate. Farina hit his first-career home run and finished the season with 15 hits, including a career-high four doubles to drive in nine runs.

Senior Will Romano, also returns, bringing with him 16 games played, 31 at bats and seven starts in the outfield.

Freshman Justin Gerber joins the team from Bellport High School and has been described as one of the strongest kids on the team, after putting up impressive numbers in the weight room during the fall and preseason. Freshman Ryan Scott is a left-handed stick joining the program from Horseheads High School

Shay Gustafson turned heads during the fall and preseason and will have a chance to be thrust right into a starting role as the Mountaineers head south.

Coach’s Take: “We’re going to start Shander at third base at the beginning of the year—his fourth year in the program now. Jeffrey Coakley, a freshman, is our other third baseman right now. We have some versatility with infielders, which is a very deep group. Marcus and Assaf are our shortstops. If they’re not playing shortstop they’ll probably play in the outfield. They’re both going to be in the lineup, it’s just only one of them can play shortstop on a given day. I think it will help everyone because I think we can keep people fresher than we have in the past. Certain guys were down towards the end of the season last year because of injuries. You have Schertzer who was All-Conference Freshman last year, and Brady Mengel who started 140-plus games in his career. It’s going to be a situation where they both play 2nd base, and whoever is not playing there will end up DH in that game. You have Osbourne at first, who’s a returner and was one of our top hitters. We have freshman Jake Houtz who’s just a big, physical kid—he’s going to play this year. He pitches too. He’ll see time at both the plate and the mound. Then we have David Kilroy who’s one of the most improved players since he’s come on campus, as well as Kurt Biesecker. Dylan Mercedes swings the bat very well and has practiced in the infield and outfield. We’ll have to get creative to find a way to keep whoever is hitting in the lineup.”

CATCHERS

The deepest this position group has been in years, the Mounties have a group of five catchers who will all look to compete for a starting position, while providing depth throughout the year.

Senior Cole Shomper has the most experience in the group, having appeared in 11 games and starting one throughout just over two seasons.

Sophomore Logan Wentz also returns for his second year in the red and black after appearing in five games, starting two during his rookie campaign.

Ryan Verbonitz, freshman from Hazleton High School, has impressed the coaching staff this fall and will compete for playing time right away.

Verbonitz is strong defensively and is a switch hitter, bringing a unique dynamic to the Mountaineer lineup.

Freshman Brycen Rearick is set for his first season on field for the red and black, after taking a redshirt year during 2021. Rearick is an athletic catcher, who can play other positions on the field, serving as a utility player for Chalot.

Brett Stewart also joins the Mountaineers for the first time as a sophomore transfer from Moravian College.

Coach’s Take: “Fun position to talk about. We have five of them: Cole Shomper, Ryan Verbonitz, Brycen Rearick, Logan Wentz and Brett Stewart. We’re going to throw all of them out there and figure out who our guys are. Verbonitz, a freshman, is going to start the first game, but guys will get their chance. We are deeper at catcher than we have been in the past. Each guy brings something different to the table.”

PITCHING STAFF

Returning for his fifth season as the ace of the Mountaineer pitching staff, senior Hunter DePrimo is one of the top starting pitchers in the entire PSAC.

DePrimo was tabbed a 1st-Team National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-Atlantic Region after earning 1st-Team All-PSAC East and 2nd-Team NCBWA, D2CCA All-Atlantic Region and Atlantic-ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II starting pitcher in 2021.

The right-hander started nine games, going 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA. DePrimo ranked second in the PSAC with 83 strikeouts as he fanned double-digit hitters in four starts. DePrimo struck out 10 hitters against Lock Haven, 13 hitters against West Chester and Bloomsburg, before sitting down a conference-leading 15 batters in a victory over Shepherd to earn NCBWA Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week.

DePrimo notched six complete games, placing him in a tie for first in the PSAC. DePrimo has struck out an unprecedented 207 hitters over just three full seasons and is 55 strikeouts from becoming the Mountaineers' career program leader.

The Mountaineer coaching staff is very excited about rising sophomore Eric Gustofson, who came onto the scene late last season as a dominate pitcher in the PSAC. Steadily improving throughout the season, Gustofson put it all together against PSAC East powerhouse Millersville, where he tossed eight-complete innings, allowing just one run, scattering four hits and striking out seven. Gustofson was second on the team behind DePrimo in innings pitched, allowing 24 runs (one or fewer five times).

Gustofson will team up with DePrimo as one of the more dominant one-two punches in the conference.

Sophomore Ryan King will start the season as the No. 3 starter in the conference rotation after finishing fourth on the team in innings pitched (26.0) and strikeouts (32), while starting six games. Like DePrimo and Gustofson, King has shown the ability to mix speeds and work deep into games to save the Mountaineer bullpen.

Junior Josh Colon has shown consistent improvement over his first two seasons and was honored with the program’s Most Improved Player award after last spring. Colon has made 19 appearances, predominantly as a reliever, compiling two victories, 32 strike outs in 33.1 innings pitched. Colon has shown the ability to work on short rest and perform as a multiple-inning reliever when called upon.

Todd Erney returns for his third season with the Mounties and has had afternoons this preseason where he has looked like the most dominant pitcher on the staff. Erney has recorded 19.1 innings the last two seasons, notching two wins and 18 strikeouts. Erney can fill a long-reliever or closer role in 2022.

Sophomore Justin Marykwas is looking to take a big leap in his second season after appearing in eight games and making two starts in 2021.

Marykwas was one of the first relievers out of the bullpen for the Mounties last season, finishing with a 1-2 record with 13.2 innings pitched.

Sophomore Luke Payne returns as another right-hander who will come out of the bullpen with opportunities to start games during the midweek. Payne appeared in nine games and started one in 2021, finishing 1-1 with 15 strikeouts, fanning a career-high five hitters against Shepherd.

Sophomore Bobby Curry is a left hander that will come out of the Mountaineer bullpen after pitching 6.1 innings last season in a specialist role. Curry did not allow an earned run in eight of his 10 appearances in 2021. Nicholas Ficarro is another left-handed arm who is set for his first season with the Mountaineers after redshirting in 2021.

Senior Lorenzo Febbo also returns as a change-of-pace reliever, having made 11 appearances over two seasons, carrying a 3.75 ERA.

Sophomore Ian Wilbur is a hard throwing right-hander who is looking to bounce back in 2022 after battling injuries during his rookie season. Junior Scott Poulson also returns after making five appearences on the mound in 2021.

Brady Crawford (Camden, N.Y. / Camden), Austin Lewis (Altoona, Pa. / Bishop Guifoyle), Logan Magdits (Nazareth, Pa. / Penn Argyl) will see their first innings on the mound for the Mountaineers as well.

Coach’s Take: “We’ll start with Deprimo, Gus, King, who all started last year. King and Gus have shown some improvement in maturity. I expect them both to be more consistent than they were last year. If those guys pitch as well as I think they will, it will give us a lot of flexibility. We’ll have lot of bullpen guys to use, and we have some guys that are experienced and comfortable in that role. We can mix-and-match. I think depth on the mound is a lot better than it has been recently, but we’ll spend the first 12 games figuring out roles. It’s probably going to be Marykwas or Magdits who will be the fourth starter the first couple weekends. Bobby Curry returns after eight or nine appearances as a freshman. Colon will be one of our guys because he pitched in a lot of close games for us last year – Luke Payne was the same way. Poulson has battled some health, but he’s a 90+ kid that has lights-out stuff when he gets healthy. Same goes for guys like Todd Erney, who on any given day can have the best stuff on the team. Lewis and Houtz are going to be freshman that are going to pitch. Guys aren’t stretched out enough, so the first couple weekends are going to make us pitch just about everybody.”

NEXT UP

The Mounties return to West Virginia on Friday, Feb. 25 for a four-game set against non-conference schools. The Mounties will play St. Cloud State, Ashland University twice and host Salem University on the weekend.

The Mountaineers wrap up their spring training schedule with a four-game series at Virginia State University on Saturday – Sunday, March 5-6 before returning north to begin PSAC East play with a three-game series against Shepherd University, beginning March 11.