On Saturday, Sept. 17, the 3rd Annual Brayden’s Benefit 5K Race was held in Wellsboro.

This race was part of the Brayden’s Benefit: North of 80 Music Festival.

The benefits are held yearly to raise money and awareness on Ring 18, a rare genetic disorder. Funds are donated to the Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society.

This particular 5K run utilized a 3.1 mile course through the Stony Fork Creek Campground featuring gravel roads, grassy areas, foot trails and two creek crossings.

Taking top honors was Nathan Lewis of Towanda with a time of 27:18, edging out Joe Bubacz from Blossburg, at the line.

Coming in third place was Sonya Bressler of Fredericksburg, to take top honors for the ladies with a time of 29:05.

In total, 29 participants crossed the finish line and the event raised around $580.

RESULTS

Overall Male Finisher: Nathan Lewis, Towanda, 27:18

Overall Female Finisher: Sonya Bressler, Fredericksburg, 29:05

Joe Bubacz, Blossburg, 27:18, Ken Wenner, Freeland 30:55, Roy Johnson, Towanda, 32:12, Nancy Tubbs, Elkland, 33:14, Elaine Demsko, Lebanon, 38:28, Brittany Guerrisi, Lebanon, 38:29, Cliff Bower, Williamsport, 40:09, Lauren Bower, Williamsport, 40:29, Jacob Rogers, Wellsboro, 40:30, Rob Fehnel, Bethlehem, 40:55, Robert Kern, Beaver Dams, NY 41:02, Sarah Martz, Trout Run, 43:50, Matt Bower, Covington, 45:09, Liam Cooney, Muncy, 46:12, Staci Cooney, Muncy, 46:13, Patricia Socko, Pottsville, 48:06, Susan Smith, Pottsville, 48:09, Tim Kline, Danville, 48:12, Kathey Brown, Galeton, 52:29, Angel Beck, Elizabethtown, 55:38, Dawn Chamberlain, Granville Summit, 56:52, DeeDee Dunham, Lansing, NY 56:53, Danielle Haug, Wellsboro, 59:58, Beverly Stocum, Wellsboro, 1:01, Joseph Italo, Elmira, NY 1:01, Brad Bryan, Osceola, 1:12, and Wendy Bryan, Osceola, 1:12.