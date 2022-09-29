Brayden's 5K
Some runners participating in the 3rd Annual Brayden’s Benefit 5K lined up at the starting point and pose for a photo with Brayden Blackwell before the race.

 photo by Courtney Bower

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the 3rd Annual Brayden’s Benefit 5K Race was held in Wellsboro.

This race was part of the Brayden’s Benefit: North of 80 Music Festival.

The benefits are held yearly to raise money and awareness on Ring 18, a rare genetic disorder. Funds are donated to the Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society.

This particular 5K run utilized a 3.1 mile course through the Stony Fork Creek Campground featuring gravel roads, grassy areas, foot trails and two creek crossings.

Taking top honors was Nathan Lewis of Towanda with a time of 27:18, edging out Joe Bubacz from Blossburg, at the line.

Coming in third place was Sonya Bressler of Fredericksburg, to take top honors for the ladies with a time of 29:05.

In total, 29 participants crossed the finish line and the event raised around $580.

RESULTS

Overall Male Finisher: Nathan Lewis, Towanda, 27:18

Overall Female Finisher: Sonya Bressler, Fredericksburg, 29:05

Joe Bubacz, Blossburg, 27:18, Ken Wenner, Freeland 30:55, Roy Johnson, Towanda, 32:12, Nancy Tubbs, Elkland, 33:14, Elaine Demsko, Lebanon, 38:28, Brittany Guerrisi, Lebanon, 38:29, Cliff Bower, Williamsport, 40:09, Lauren Bower, Williamsport, 40:29, Jacob Rogers, Wellsboro, 40:30, Rob Fehnel, Bethlehem, 40:55, Robert Kern, Beaver Dams, NY 41:02, Sarah Martz, Trout Run, 43:50, Matt Bower, Covington, 45:09, Liam Cooney, Muncy, 46:12, Staci Cooney, Muncy, 46:13, Patricia Socko, Pottsville, 48:06, Susan Smith, Pottsville, 48:09, Tim Kline, Danville, 48:12, Kathey Brown, Galeton, 52:29, Angel Beck, Elizabethtown, 55:38, Dawn Chamberlain, Granville Summit, 56:52, DeeDee Dunham, Lansing, NY 56:53, Danielle Haug, Wellsboro, 59:58, Beverly Stocum, Wellsboro, 1:01, Joseph Italo, Elmira, NY 1:01, Brad Bryan, Osceola, 1:12, and Wendy Bryan, Osceola, 1:12.

