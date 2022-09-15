This Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, the 45th Annual Waste Management Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally opens with two days of competitive rallying on forestry roads in Tioga and Potter counties..

STPR is round eight of this year’s nine-event American Rally Association National Championship series and also counts in the ARA’s Eastern Regional Championship series.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 13, 55 teams have entered STPR 2022. Thirty will compete in the ARA regional rally and 26 in the national rally. The course is the same for both. The number of entrants can change right up until the rally begins on Friday, Sept. 16.

Coming into STPR 2022, Subaru Motorsports USA’s Brandon Semenuk is in the lead with 116 national drivers’ championship points after round seven of the ARA series. Close behind is Ken Block of Hoonigan Racing Division with 112 points. Also in the championship hunt is Subaru’s Travis Pastrana with 95 points.

Among the locals who are competing at STPR 2022 are brothers Matt and Derek James who grew up in Westfield.

STPR will start this Friday at 8:30 a.m. when the first car leaves the service area to transit to the course. In the forest at the Asaph Picnic Area spectator area, fans will see the cars come through the sharp 90-degree right-hander on the Asaph stage in the morning and again in the afternoon.

Also this Friday, event sponsor Waste Management will host two stages of the rally on its property just outside of Wellsboro in Duncan Township. The exciting jump stage where cars can travel up to 125 feet in the air will be run twice Friday afternoon. Fans can view rally action close-up from the Jump and Pit Mound spectator areas at the Waste Management Complex.

Admission is $5 per person at the gate. Children under 8 and active military personnel with identification will be admitted free. Parking at Waste Management is free.

Saturday will begin with the Parc Expose around The Green in downtown Wellsboro. Beginning at 9 a.m, the rally cars will be parked on streets that border The Green.

During the Parc Expose, the competing rally cars will line up for the ceremonial start on Main Street in front of the Tioga County Courthouse. At 10:30 a.m., the first car will leave Main Street followed in one-minute intervals by the others.

They will transit to the Joerg stage, where cars will start this stage around 11:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m.

After the final stage, the rally will end with the traditional podium champagne spray at the fairgrounds.

STPR event T-shirts will be available for purchase from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 and 16 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office.

The chamber also has free maps and directions to the spectator areas.

Details are on the STPR website at www.stpr.org and at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at 114 Main Street across from The Green.

