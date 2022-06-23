WESTFIELD -- In the final game of pool play for both the Tioga-Lawrenceville and Allegheny Mountain 10u All-Stars, the Allegheny Mountain team was able to score early and often on their way to a 14-1 win on Tuesday, June 21.
The Alleghany Mountain team came out of the gates swinging, plating a total of nine runs in the first inning and were led by extremely strong showings from their pitching staff during the game.
The combination of Piper and Huntington were able to stifle the attack of Tioga-Lawrenceville throughout and allowed just one run in a game that would be ended early due to the mercy rule.
The win moves the Allegheny Mountain team to a 1-1 record in pool play and solidifed them as the second seed coming out of the Western Division.
They will have the chance to advance in the District 15 Tournament this upcoming week as they will face off against Troy in the first round on Thursday, June 23.
For Tioga-Lawrenceville, they finished their pool play going 0-2 and with a third seed in the upcoming tournament.
They will have a tough task in their first round matchup and will take on the 1-1 Southern Tioga team who scored over 10 runs in each of their games in pool play.
Tioga-Lawrenceville will take on Southern Tioga on Thursday, June 23.