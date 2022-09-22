The Athens Wildcats took a second half 23-13 win over the Wellsboro Hornets football team on Friday, Sept. 16.

Wellsboro’s best drive of the evening was on their opening drive play of the game. The drive lasted nine plays and was highlighted by several passes to senior players Spencer Wetzel Joe Brown to get the ball into Wildcats territory. Two plays later and the Hornets led 7-0 with 8:47 remaining in the opening frame.

After their opening drive, the Hornets got hit with penalty after penalty.

Wellsboro’s second drive had four penalties alone, and the Hornets would rack up 12 throughout the remainder of the game.

Wellsboro would hold on to their 7-0 lead until roughly midway through the second quarter when Wildcats Mason Lister and Luke Horton connected a 25-yard touchdown pass with 5:03 remaining to tie the game at 7-all.

Athens would break the tie late in the third quarter on a quarterback flank play by Lister. Rather than kicking the extra point, Wildcats head coach Jack Young opted to go for the two-point conversion, which the Wildcats successfully connected, making it 15-7.

Athens controlled the ball the majority of the fourth quarter and ran down the clock to just over a minute remaining before their final score.

Aided by a penalty on the Hornets, Athens turned a would-be punt into a first down, creating an opening. Two plays later, Caleb Nichols would use this opening to push the final touchdown of the game for Athens. Again, the Wildcats would take the two-point conversion and widen their lead to 23-7.

On the ensuing kickoff, Hornet Spencer Wetzel got the ball back into Wildcats territory. Eventually, the Hornets would drive the ball into the Wildcat end zone for a touchdown to cut the lead to 23-13. The Hornets would also try for the two-point conversion, but would get shut out by the Wildcats.

The loss drops the Hornets to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the NTL Division standings.

Head coach Matt Hildebrand remarked on the tough start to the Hornets’ season this year saying, “This has been the toughest start to a season we have had in ten years, as we have never started the year 0-4. We lost three of those games by less than ten points and were leading them to start with. It’s been frustrating, because we put ourselves into a position to win each game and come up short in the end.”

However, Hildebrand is proud of the team for the growth he’s seen and the way they’ve held their heads up despite everything going on.

“As a team, they’re a great group of kids that have bonded and become very close. We’ve done our best as coaching staff to teach these guys everything we can and this group has put in a lot of work.

“In every game this year they have continued to fight to the very end and they’ve never given up. I think they’re playing as a great team, we’re just not seeing the results we want. But we’ll keep working to coach them and they’ll keep working to play the best they can.”

The team hits the road next Friday for a division match up with the Towanda Black Knights.