The teams of North Penn-Mansfield and Wellsboro among others travelled to Cowanesque Valley for an NTL golf match on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and then travelled again on Sept. 20 to Towanda.
Athens would take first for their continual winning streak of six consecutive NTL golf match, going 30-0 for their season. However Cowanesque junior Jordan Vargeson would shoot the lowest score of the River Valley match, bringing in a 79.
This would be followed by NPM senior golfer Andrew Green who would shoot an 80 for the second lowest score of the match.
However, Athens’s team of six would all collectively shoot under 100, bringing their combined score significantly lower to 356 and earning them the first place win.
Wyalusing would follow behind in second with a 368. North Penn-Mansfield would take third with a 374. Cowanesque Valley would trail just four points behind NPM with a 378 for fourth place. Wellsboro would finish in fifth with a score of 383. Towanda finished sixth with a 432 and Sayre would place seventh with a team score of 498.
In the Towanda match, Athens would lead again with a total score of 347 and Athens junior Evan Cooper leading with a 74 as the lowest shot score.
However the Wellsboro Hornets would trail close behind with a 357, putting the Hornets in second place for the match. The Hornets would be followed by Wyalusing, North Penn-Mansfield, Cowanesque Valley, Towanda and finally Sayre.
In the NTL standings, Athens leads 30-0, followed by the Wyalusing Rams with a 24-6. Wellsboro ranks third with an 18-12 and NPM follows close behind with a 17-13. Cowanesque Valley currently ranks fifth with an 11-19 so far this season.