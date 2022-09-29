The Athens Wildcats remain undefeated as the regular season of golf comes to a close.

On Monday, Sept. 26, Wellsboro, Cowanesque Valley and North Penn-Mansfield all faced off at Tomasso’s for their season closer.

Athens won with a 348 to finish undefeated at 36-0 in the NTL. Athens’ junior golfer Evan Cooper would also shoot the lowest individual score of the match with an 81, followed closely by NPM’s Andrew Green with an 83.

North Penn-Mansfield finished second with a combined round of 368 and Wyalusing just above that for third with a 376.

The Hornets shot a combined score of 379 for fourth place overall. Cowanesque Valley (383) was fifth, Towanda (423) was sixth, and Sayre rounded out the field with a 462.

Wellsboro golfers Hayden Zuchowski and Blake Hamblin finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Zuchowski shot an 89 and Hamblin shot 90.

NPM finished off the regular season with a 22-14 record sitting third in the NTL below Wyalusing and Athens. Wellsboro wraps up with a 4th place NTL with a record of 21-15 followed closely by Cowanesque Valley with a 13-23 for fifth place.

“We have a really good group of up and comers for next season. We only have one senior player who won’t be with us and hopeful the rest will continue on,” CV coach Mike Vargeson said.

“If we keep practicing and playing like we have been, we’re going to see growth in our players. We’re going to see their progress as this season finishes and next season starts up again.”

NPM’s coach Shawn Micheltree has similar goals in mind for next season.

The Tigers will lose three seniors, which is half of the current team, but Micheltree is hoping for some new blood to enter the sport for next year’s season to make up for the loss in players.

Wellsboro faces a similar situation and will lose two seniors this year, leaving three juniors and a freshman to pick up the game and start next season afte this year’s finish.