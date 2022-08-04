For those of you who are avid local sports fans or regular readers of The Wellsboro Gazette, you may have seen my name in the print before.
During my junior year at North Penn-Liberty High School, I job shadowed here at The Gazette.
That shadowing eventually turned into becoming a correspondent and working with Nick Coyle covering sporting events.
At times when there was just too much going on at once, I was always happy to help out, traveling to Galeton for soccer matches, Towanda for wrestling and Mansfield for basketball.
I liked the long drives and I had always wanted to try my hand at getting that perfect action shot.
However in 2020, my senior year, COVID-19 hit and everything changed. Suddenly I was in unfamiliar territory, right along with everyone else. I remember thinking, “Well what do I do if there really isn’t any sports to cover?”
So I took a brief break. I traveled upstate to New York for college and I recently graduated this past May with an associate’s in media communications.
And now I’m back. Ready for the fall sports to keep me busy and ready to jump back into all the action.