On Friday, Oct. 21 the Wellsboro Hornets faced a 35-7 loss to Bald Eagle Area high school after the Eagles gained two early first quarter scores to take the lead.

On the Eagles’ first scrimmage play, Carson Nagle connected with Kahale Burns in a surprise 67-yard score just 17 seconds into the game. On their next possession, Camron Watkins was on the receiving end of a nearly 50-yard pass from Michael Snyder, which put the Eagles up 14-0 in under three minutes.

Later in the second quarter Burns and Nagle connected again on a three yard play to make it a 21-0 game, an unopposed lead that the Eagles carried into halftime.

The Hornets started out the second half with possession of the ball, but after a fumble on their second play from scrimmage, the Eagles took over deep in Wellsboro territory. Eagles’ player Kieran Jodon plowed his way into the end zone with 11:22 remaining in the third quarter for another Bald Eagle touchdown.

The Eagles would go on to score their final points of the night on their next drive after a three-and-out by the Hornets.

Aided by a foul on the Hornets, the Eagles dominated control on the field and scored in seven plays for the Eagles’ 35-0 lead.

The Hornets found the end zone late in the fourth quarter. After forcing the Eagles to punt, senior Conner Adams returned the ball on a 51-yard run with 1:42 left in the game, scoring Wellsboro’s only touchdown of the night.

Bald Eagle Area ran 44 plays for 349 total yards of offense while they held Wellsboro to just 49 yards. Nagle finished 14-of-19 for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Tre Greene rushed 9 times for 97 yards. Eagles’ Burns caught 4 passes for 80 yards and two scores to lead his team.

For the Hornets, Will Gastrock was 4-of-11 for 13 yards through the air and carried the ball 18 times. Gastrock also led the Hornets with ten tackles. Ryder Bowen rushed ten times and caught one pass for 11 yards. Freshman Marek Mascho recorded a career-high eight tackles and forced an Eagles’ fumble, and Wyatt Gastrock chipped in with five tackles.

The Hornets sit 1-8 overall for the season and 1-6 in the NTL Large School Division. Their next game is their annual rivalry game against North Penn-Mansfield for the Morton F. Jones Trophy on Friday, Oct. 28.