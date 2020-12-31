Nichole Book, chair of the Mansfield University Diversity & Inclusion Council, was selected to serve on the first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Social Justice Task Force, PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray announced Wednesday.
The group will represent a broad spectrum of backgrounds with the common goal of combatting racism and injustice while focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion within the league.
The purpose of the Social Justice Task Force is to assist the PSAC and its member institutions in developing and recommending policy, programs, initiatives and education for the awareness, improvement, and success of the conference’s efforts in diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice.
“Athletics has often led the positive social movements in history,” explains Murray. “Our role in improving the conversations and circumstance within which our member institutions operate is critical. With the creation of the taskforce, we take a significant step in having a positive influence for particularly our student-athletes.”
The task force will be composed of a diverse blend of student-athletes, coaches, campus administrators and athletics.
department staff members, with at least one representative from each of the league’s 18 full member institutions.
Below are the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Social Justice Task Force members and their position at their respective schools:
Molly Marnella; Bloomsburg;Faculty Athletics Representative
Scott Zema; California (P.A.); Head Athletic Trainer
Jana Ashley; Clarion; Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Marla Simmons; East Stroudsburg; Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach
Katherine Robbins; Edinboro; Director of Athletics
Becky Perry; Gannon; Director, Center for Social Concerns
Richard Hsaio; Indiana (P.A.); Graduate Coordinator, Sports Studies
Melinda Quinones; Kutztown; Director Multi-Cultural Services
Lindsay Reese; Lock Haven; Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach
Nichole Book; Mansfield; Library Services, Chair DEI Committee
Stacey Gaudette; Mercyhurst; SWA/Title IX Coordinator
JC Morgan; Millersville; Head Football Coach
Ray Wrabley; Pitt-Johnstown; Faculty Athletics Representative
Andre London; Seton Hill; Assistant Football Coach
Chauncey Winbush; Shepherd; Director of Athletics
Chartice Wyatt-Thermil; Shippensburg; Director, S-A Academic Services
Torry Rollins; Slippery Rock; Associate Athletics Director
Damien Blair; West Chester; Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Zane Lewis; Shepherd; Student-Athlete, Football
Rachel Johnson; Indiana (P.A.); Student-Athlete, Women’s Swimming
Laurie Carter; Shippensburg; President (Ex Officio Chair, Presidents Executive Committee)
Chris Snyder; Seton Hill; Director of Athletics (Ex Officio Chair, Athletic Administrators