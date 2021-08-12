WELLSBORO — The Brayden’s Trail of Strength 10K saw 15 runners come out to support their cause of raising money and awareness for Brayden Blackwell who suffers from a rare condition known as Ring 18, a Chromosome 18 abnormality.
The event raised $450 that will be donated for Chromosome 18 research . Michael Brown from Easton winning the overall race and Madalyn Hunsberger from Douglasville won the overall for female racers.
“I saw a lot of new faces out there today,” Susan Blackwell, Brayden’s mother, and race organizer. “We had some returners so even though our numbers are low, I’m happy we are still getting the word out there. We had people from Delaware so it’s just nice to see new faces.”
The 10K is an extremely difficult course, with rough terrain and varying elevations that starts from the Pine Creek entry parking lot near the Old’ Covered Wagon Rides on Marsh Creek Road and goes through the Tioga State Forest. The trails are a new challenge for those who aren’t accustomed to trail races.
“It’s six miles up a mountain,” Blackwell said. “And then down and the trail can be quite rocky, so it can be a bit difficult unless you’re really into those trail runs and want that challenge.”
In conjunction with the run, a chicken barbecue was held as well to help raise money. The barbecue started at noon with chicken halves, wholes and a corn bake.
The winner of the race, Brown, has been running it for nearly seven consecutive years and has won every time.
As a cross country coach and an avid runner, he enjoys every year where he gets to take his running to a trail course and also support a great cause and ki.
“So three miles down the road I stay in a cabin with my in-laws and my family, and my father-in-law found this race about seven years ago, and I love running in a place I don’t live. So we figured we would come out here once here and it’s a great cause, and Brayden’s a great kid. So I ran it the first year and just wanted to come back and keep defending it.”
Brown once again dominated the race where he finished with a sub-one hour time of 55:53 minutes for his seventh consecutive win.
“I don’t get to run the mountain and stuff,” Brown said. “So she (Susan Blackwell) puts on a great race. And their son, it’s just a great event and we just love it out here. Wellsboro is just phenomenal.”
The race is one of the final races in the North Central PA Running Series with their summer coming to an end in their biggest event of the year the North of 80 Rock & Roll Music Fest will be kicking off on Friday, Sept. 10, and go through Sunday, Sept. 12.
The Festival will have performances by various 80’s rock cover bands with everything from Best Friend’s Girls (a CARS cover band) to Damn the Torpedoes (a Tom Petty cover band).
The event will also have a kids fishing derby, a 5K and a fun experience filled with prizes and other activities to raise money and bring awareness to Chromosome 18 affliction.
“We had someone approach us about the North of 80’s Music Festival and we went from there,” Blackwell said. “This is our second year doing that. It’s expanding. The whole reason I do these 5K’s is to give back. Yes, it stems from my family, with Brayden, we do our Giving Back 5K in May that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network because he was a NICO baby up there. So I wanted to give back and that’s how all of this started.”
For more information on the North of 80’s Music Festival, go to https://braydensbenefit.com/index.php/lineup/brayden-s-benefit-2021.
The full race finishers from the Brayden’s Trail of Strength 10K are listed below:
1. Mike Brown; Easton; 55:35
2. Jay Stern; Roaring Springs; 1:04:36
3. Brad Stern; Roaring Springs; 1:09:20
4. Madalyn Hunsberger; Douglasville; 1:09:38
5. Lacy Browne; Easton; 1:29:11
6. Michael Haraschak; Wellsboro; 1:34:28
7. Rachael Horvath; Mansfield; 1:35:28
8. Alyssa Kilkenny: Dundee, N.Y.; 1:40:39
9. Patricia Campbell; Delaware; 1:45:56
10. Linda Hunsberger; Douglasville; 1:51:24
11. Melissa Greene; Dundee, N.Y.; 1:57:00
12. Kathey Brown; Galeton; 2:03:41
13. Danielle Haug; Wellsboro; 5:00:000
14. Randelle DeWalt; Wellsboro; 5:00:01
15. Tammy Stage; Lawrenceville; NA