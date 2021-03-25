Animal Care Sanctuary has received a $3,000 grant to serve the spay and neuter needs of pet dogs and cats in the Wellsboro community. ACS is taking appointments under the grant until funds have been exhausted. Anyone in need of help with the cost of spay/neuter can call the Wellsboro clinic at 570-724-3687 to schedule an appointment.
Like most nonprofits and small businesses, ACS has been hit hard by COVID-19 and is taking this opportunity to reimagine its Wellsboro facility. This has resulted in some changes to operations, but the facility at 11765 Route 6 is still open for appointments for both adoptions and clinic services.
Now, the adoption office is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and the community clinic is open Tuesdays by appointment.
In early February, a survey was released to help assess ways ACS can serve the needs of the community. To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/ACSWB or pass on thoughts and suggestions to info@animalcaresanctuary.org.