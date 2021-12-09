A property that has served animals in Tioga County for nearly 75 years is up for sale.
“We’re at close to a million dollars in losses in Wellsboro,” said Terri McKendry, executive director of Animal Care Sanctuary. “With the amount of adoptions and clinic patients, we just never broke even. We were never able to get ahead. When we looked at that and how we can continue to help the most dogs and cats, we knew it was the best decision to move everything to East Smithfield.”
ACS’ Wellsboro facility at 11765 Route 6, across from Weis Markets, is listed for $499,900 through Penn Oak Realty. The listing reads, “The three bedroom, one and a half bath home has great potential. Bring your ideas and plans! Plenty of parking.”
The 56.47-acre lot includes a house just off Route 6, which used to house ACS’ cats and offices. Outbuildings include dog kennels with the former adoption office, a trailer that served as a veterinary clinic and a small barn. A parking lot is flanked by what used to be a public dog park and several miles of nature trails through wooded property.
Though the property was listed just over a week ago, no animals have been housed there for about four weeks, said McKendry. ACS moved cats in April and dogs in November from Wellsboro to East Smithfield.
McKendry confirmed that remaining staff members at the Wellsboro shelter were laid off. She said they were all offered positions at East Smithfield, with one accepting.
The veterinary clinic has still been operating every Tuesday, but will close on Dec. 21. McKendry said anyone in need of services can contact ACS in East Smithfield at 570-596-2200.
Financial loss
McKendry, who became executive director in October 2020, said the Wellsboro location has consistently lost about $100,000 per year.
“As a nonprofit, you’re responsible to your donors. They want to see you’re not fiscally irresponsible,” she said. “And when you apply to grants, they look at your finances to determine if you’ll use those funds responsibly. We had to explain those losses.”
According to ACS’ IRS 990 form for 2019, the latest available on its website, the organization’s revenue for that year was $2,381,183, which included $1,784,034 in grants and contributions. The total 2019 expenses were $1,724,096, which included $1,094,432 in salaries and employee benefits, and $629,664 in other expenses (broken down by cattery, dog kennels and veterinary expenses). Their total revenue minus expenses was $657,087, with total assets listed as $5,816,378.
ACS’ 2018 990 shows revenue of $1,175,416 and expenses of $1,755,700 for a loss of $580,284. McKendry said the audit for fiscal year 2020 was just completed.
McKendry said financials for East Smithfield and Wellsboro are not broken out separately due to the two locations having to file as one organization.
“Even though we have two locations, we file as one. We don’t have two tax IDs for each location. So, you’re not going to see a gaping loss. The loss for Wellsboro is there and we did have a balance loss at East Smithfield,” she said. “We’re not a profit machine. We’re barely breaking even, just like any other nonprofit.”
Plans for Tioga County
McKendry confirmed that ACS currently has no plans to open another facility in Tioga County, but wants to continue serving the county in other ways.
“We do want to continue to serve Tioga County. We’re not going to cut down on the kind of services we can still offer,” she said.
One of those programs is transporting dogs and cats from the Wellsboro area to veterinary clinics in East Smithfield and back. McKendry said she hopes to ramp up this program after winter.
She said ACS also wants to partner with schools in Tioga County to offer humane education, as it does with other schools in the state.
“We would also love to partner with local rescues of any kind,” McKendry added. “Whether we can take in cats and dogs to East Smithfield if a local rescue is over capacity, or offer services at our clinic, we’re open to doing whatever we can.”
McKendry said anyone with questions or concerns can contact her at 570-596-2200 x106, her cell 215-834-7952 ortmckendry@animalcaresanctuary.org.