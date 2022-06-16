On May 17th, 2022 the Volunteers That Care Cancer Support of Potter County group were presented with a donation from the teachers and staff at Coudersport Elementary School. Their donation will be used to assist Potter County cancer patients obtain gas cards for transportation to and from their scheduled treatments.
